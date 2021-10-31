Georgian CEC says second round of municipal elections - valid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.31

Trend:

The second round of municipal elections in Georgia is valid, said the chairman of the country's Central Election Commission Giorgi Kalandarishvili at a briefing today, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"I would like to thank all parties involved in the electoral process, observer organizations, the media and electoral subjects who actively followed Election Day," he said.

According to him, the electoral process was quite competitive, despite some faults.

"Only in isolated cases in several polling stations the voting process was delayed for a short time due to specific incidents that did not affect the entire voting process," he said.

In total, 272 complaints were received by the district election commissions on election day. Of these, 121 complaints were from observer organizations, and 151 were from electoral subjects.

"Most of them are related to procedural violations," Kalandarishvili said, promising to provide detailed statistics on violations later.

On October 30, the second round of municipal elections took place in Georgia. Citizens elected mayors of 20 municipalities, including large cities - Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Poti and Rustavi, as well as deputies of local assemblies (sakrebulo) in 24 majoritarian districts.

According to preliminary data from the CEC, candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream party won the second round of mayoral elections in 19 out of 20 cities. The only city where the representative of the opposition "United National Movement" won was Tsalenjikha.