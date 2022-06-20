Georgia sees surge in visitor inflow from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Georgia recorded considerable increases in the number of visitors arriving from Azerbaijan in May 2022, Trend reports via the Georgian National Tourism Administration.

The number of visitors traveling from Azerbaijan to Georgia in May 2022 amounted to 12,634 people, which is about a two-fold increase compared to the same month of 2021.

According to the administration, Azerbaijan ranked 7 among the main countries of origin for people arriving in Georgia in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Turkey ranked first on the list with 60,184 visitors to Georgia in the reporting month of 2022, followed by Russia (51,561), and Armenia (42,606).