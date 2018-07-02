Mexico goes to ballot box to choose new President

Mexico is in the process of electing a new president Sunday, as well as voting in - or out - members in both houses of congress, choosing nine governors and casting ballots for thousands of mayors and local lawmakers, Sputnik News reported.

Voting locations opened at 8 a.m. local time in Central America's most populous nation, and are set to close at 6 p.m., local time.

There are slated to be exit polls on some local races announced as early as 6 p.m., local time, while presidential exit polls are slated to be released 8 p.m., local time, in Mexico City.

Many informal exit surveys have confirmed that populist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — a known opponent to Trump policies — is headed for the win, according to multiple sources.

Scheduled for 11 p.m., local time, in Mexico City, the nation's electoral regulator INE will release a televised statement of its so-called rapid count, a key indicator of election results.

The INE official count will take far longer to tally and is projected to run until Monday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news