Mexico goes to ballot box to choose new President

2 July 2018 04:27 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico is in the process of electing a new president Sunday, as well as voting in - or out - members in both houses of congress, choosing nine governors and casting ballots for thousands of mayors and local lawmakers, Sputnik News reported.

Voting locations opened at 8 a.m. local time in Central America's most populous nation, and are set to close at 6 p.m., local time.

There are slated to be exit polls on some local races announced as early as 6 p.m., local time, while presidential exit polls are slated to be released 8 p.m., local time, in Mexico City.

Many informal exit surveys have confirmed that populist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — a known opponent to Trump policies — is headed for the win, according to multiple sources.

Scheduled for 11 p.m., local time, in Mexico City, the nation's electoral regulator INE will release a televised statement of its so-called rapid count, a key indicator of election results.

The INE official count will take far longer to tally and is projected to run until Monday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
8th journalist murdered in Mexico this year
Other News 1 July 18:36
Strong 6.0-magnitude quake hits off Mexico’s Pacific coast
World 30 June 08:40
New stage beginning in development of relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan - MP
Politics 27 June 17:03
Erdogan leads presidential election in Turkey
Turkey 24 June 20:29
Elections in Turkey ended
Turkey 24 June 18:15
High turnout in elections is indicator of democratic level in Turkey - President of Turkey
Turkey 24 June 16:15
Turkish Prime Minister: Turkey become stronger after elections
Turkey 24 June 12:58
Mexico triumphs 2-1 in match against South Korea, securing playoff spot (VIDEO)
Other News 23 June 22:37
Trump urges Republican lawmakers to drop immigration effort
US 22 June 17:41
At least seven killed, 28 injured in Mexico bus crash
World 17 June 02:07
U.S. official eyes Israel's Egypt border for Mexico wall ideas
Israel 13 June 12:53
Tropical storm Bud forming off Mexican coast
World 11 June 03:45
Seven mine workers missing after accident in northern Mexico
Other News 7 June 05:32
Trump may seek separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico - U.S. adviser
US 5 June 17:10
Erdogan is hope of Muslim countries: FM
Turkey 4 June 11:49
China, asked about U.S. tariffs, says normal trade order should be protected
China 1 June 12:25
U.S. hits EU, Canada and Mexico with steel, aluminum tariffs
US 31 May 18:00
Mexico, Azerbaijan may expand co-op in oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 29 May 19:00