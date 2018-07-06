Fireworks blasts kill at least 24 near Mexico City

6 July 2018 06:38 (UTC+04:00)

Two explosions at fireworks workshops outside Mexico City on Thursday killed at least 24 people, including rescue workers, and injured dozens more, officials said, in the latest deadly blast to hit a town known for its fireworks production.

After a first blast in the municipality of Tultepec, firefighters, police and other rescue workers arrived at the scene when a second explosion occurred, the state government said in a statement.

“Emergency crews attended the call of the first explosion, when a second incident occurred, killing and injuring members of these groups,” the statement said.

Television images showed a plume of smoke rising over buildings on the outskirts of Tultepec and scores of firefighters and rescue workers at the scene.

The attorney general’s office for the state of Mexico, the country’s most populous state which rings the capital, said that 17 people had died at the blast site and another seven died in hospital.

Another 49 people were injured, the statement added.

A series of blasts have taken occurred at the fireworks markets, workshops and depots in Tultepec, about 20 miles (32 km) north of Mexico City, including massive explosions in a market in December 2016 that killed around three dozen people.

Luis Felipe Puente, the head of Mexico’s civil protection agency, said the sale of fireworks in the area would be suspended and permits of manufacturers would be reviewed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexico's president-elect says to invite Trump to inauguration
World 05:51
Mexico's president-elect speaks with Trump, proposes comprehensive accord
Other News 3 July 02:59
Mexicans overwhelmingly voted for leftist Lopez Obrador: Exit polls
World 2 July 06:46
Mexico goes to ballot box to choose new President
World 2 July 04:27
8th journalist murdered in Mexico this year
Other News 1 July 18:36
Strong 6.0-magnitude quake hits off Mexico’s Pacific coast
World 30 June 08:40
Latest
Montenegro updates on co-op with SOCAR on IAP (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:35
Capital of Kazakhstan Astana marks its 20th anniversary (PHOTO)
Kazakhstan 07:00
Mexico's president-elect says to invite Trump to inauguration
World 05:51
Japan Executes Aum Shinrikyo Cult Leader - Reports
World 04:34
Large fire breaks out in residential house in central Moscow
Russia 03:55
US police attack, arrest immigration protesters
US 02:48
Increased number of Turkish asylum seekers in Norway
Turkey 01:58
Iran: EU Package on Extending Nuclear Deal 'Disappointing'
Nuclear Program 00:35
Russian official calls for closer Tehran-Moscow trade ties
Iran 5 July 23:31