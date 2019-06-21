U.S. envoy for Iran meets Saudi deputy defense minister in Riyadh

21 June 2019 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook met Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Friday, the minister tweeted, reports Trend citing to Reuters

They discussed recent attacks in the region which the United States and Saudi Arabia blame on Iran and Iran denies being behind. Prince Khalid affirmed Saudi support for the U.S. campaign to pressure Tehran.

According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump approved military strikes on Friday against Iran in retaliation for the downing of an unmanned $130-million surveillance drone, but pulled back from launching them.

The Global Hawk drone was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

The U.S. says the unarmed drone was flying over international waters but Iran says it was on a spy mission over its territorial waters.

The United States and Saudi Arabia are among countries that have blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route for global oil supplies.

