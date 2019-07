An EgyptAir executive said on Tuesday that British Airways’ decision to suspend flights to the Egyptian capital for several days was “unexpected completely, and without a logical reason.”, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The executive, Sherif Ezzat Badrous, said Cairo airport is safe and EgyptAir [EGY.UL] continues to operate in a “very safe environment.”

