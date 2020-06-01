5.3-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on Monday struck Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at 6:02 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at 36.2 degrees north latitude and 140.4 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 100 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.