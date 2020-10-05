Peru continues to see drop in COVID-19 death rates

Peru recorded 77 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as the country has been witnessing lower daily deaths figures from the pandemic, health authorities said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Peruvian Health Ministry reported that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 828,169, with 32,742 deaths.

Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti said the government is strengthening health measures to keep the pandemic under control, but she did not rule out a second wave as is currently the case in Europe.

"We all need to be vigilant to take steps to avoid a second outbreak as strong as the first," said the minister.