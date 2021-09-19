SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew splashes down off Florida

The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit, Trend reports citing Reuters.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, parachuted into calm seas around 7 p.m. EDT, shortly before sunset, following an automated re-entry descent, SpaceX showed during a live webcast on its YouTube channel.