World 7 February 2022 05:31 (UTC+04:00)
163 illegal immigrants rescued off Tunisian coast

The Tunisian Maritime Guard rescued 163 illegal immigrants off the country's eastern coast, the Tunisian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The illegal immigrants were rescued from a sinking boat off the town of El Louza in the province of Sfax on Saturday night, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea every year, and Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels.

