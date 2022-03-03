President of Belarus approves draft agreement with Russia on harmonization of customs legislation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has approved a draft agreement with Russia on harmonization of customs legislation and cooperation in the customs field as a basis for negotiations, Trend reports citing TACC.
"The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Belarus is authorized to conduct negotiations on this draft treaty and sign it upon an agreement within the approved project," the presidential press service said.
