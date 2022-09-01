Istanbul Center authorized departure of four vessels with foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul authorized four vessels with 125,380 tonnes of foodstuffs on board to sail from Ukrainian ports, the Center said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) authorized today the movement of four outbound vessels carrying a total of 125,380 metric tons of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," JCC informed.

The Eneida ship will depart from Chernomorsk to Turkey, carrying 35,470 tonnes of wheat and 8,560 tonnes of corn. The Massa J vessel is to leave Yuzhny with 28,500 tonnes of wheat. The Helga vessel will sail from Odessa to Türkiye with 27,000 tonnes of corn on board, and the Daytona Dynamic will also make a voyage from Odessa to Türkiye with 25,850 tonnes of corn.

"In addition, two more vessels whose scheduled departure today was delayed are expected to move tomorrow," JCC said. These are the bulk carriers Afanasiy Matyushenko with 3,000 tonnes of wheat and Hazar S with 5,500 tonnes of corn. Total food exports from Ukraine from August 1 to 31 amounted to more than 1.54 mln tonnes.