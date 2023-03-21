Samsung wins jury trial in 'S10' trademark lawsuit

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd convinced a Los Angeles federal jury on Friday that its Galaxy S10 phones do not violate the trademark rights of a talent-management agency that also uses the "S10" name.

The jury found that S10 Entertainment & Media LLC had not shown that Samsung's popular smartphones were likely to cause consumer confusion and drown out its brand in the marketplace, according to a court document published Monday.

S10 Entertainment, which manages the pop singers Anitta and Normani, said it began using the S10 name in 2017. Samsung began selling its Galaxy S-series smartphones in 2010 and started offering S10 phones in 2019.

S10 argued Samsung's advertising would confuse customers into thinking the brands were affiliated, citing Samsung's use of a similar font and color scheme as the talent agency for its S10 logo and its promotional partnerships with musicians.