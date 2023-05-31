Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
UN SecGen condemns North Korean rocket launch

World Materials 31 May 2023 08:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned North Korea's military satellite launch, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, Trend reports.

It is noted that the Secretary General clearly indicates that any launch using technologies used in ballistic missiles is contrary to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. It also reiterates its call on Pyongyang to stop such actions and immediately resume dialogue to achieve a sustainable peace and complete, controlled denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

