BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The nomination process for the next Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) closed on April 3, the fund's management said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, the only candidate was the current head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva.

It is noted that the IMF Board of Executive Directors will conduct individual interviews with 70-year-old Georgieva, and based on their results, her candidacy should be approved.