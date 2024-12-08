Prime Minister ready to hand over power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Amid the advancing opposition forces, units of the Syrian army are withdrawing from the center of the capital, Damascus, Trend reports.

The opposition forces have reached Umayyad Square in central Damascus and taken control of the headquarters of Syrian state television.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali declared his willingness to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people and to transfer power through peaceful means.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has departed from the capital, Damascus, in the wake of recent developments in the country. His plane is reported to have headed in an unknown direction.