Egyptair suspends flights to Baghdad for 3 days

EgyptAir, Egypt’s flag carrier, said on Tuesday it will suspend its flights to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for three days starting from Wednesday because of the instable security situation in Iraq, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The suspension, which will continue until Friday, was taken “for the safety of our passengers and planes and until the security situation stabilizes in the city,” the company said in a statement.

