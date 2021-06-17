UAE central bank expects GDP growth as country recov

The central bank of the United Arab Emirates said the country's gross domestic product will grow 2.4% this year and 3.8% in 2022 as the economy recovers from restrictions imposed during the COVID pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Non-oil GDP will expand by around 4% in both years, it said in a statement.

"The Targeted Economic Support Scheme has been effective in mitigating the risks posed by the pandemic by ensuring a continued flow of credit and helping affected individuals and companies," it said, referring to government aid packages to overcome debt repayment difficulties.