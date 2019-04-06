China's Inner Mongolia reports human infection of H7N9 bird flu virus

6 April 2019 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

China’s Inner Mongolia region reported on Saturday a case of human infection with the H7N9 bird flu virus, Trend reports citing Xinhua news agency.

The same bird flu strain killed almost 300 people in the country during the winter of 2016/2017.

The patient, an 82-year-old man, was receiving treatment and local authorities disinfected his home and the surrounding area. The local government said people who had had contact with the man had shown “no abnormalities”, Xinhua reported.

