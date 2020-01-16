China launches new remote-sensing satellite

16 January 2020 04:29 (UTC+04:00)

China sent a new optical remote-sensing satellite for commercial use into planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Wednesday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The satellite, belonging to the Jilin-1 satellite family, also named Red Flag-1 H9, was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 10:53 a.m. Beijing time.

The new satellite, developed by the Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd., has a super-wide coverage and a resolution at the sub-meter level. It is also capable of high-speed data storage and transmission.

It will work with the 15 satellites of the Jilin-1 family already sent into orbit to form a constellation that will provide remote-sensing data and services for governmental and industrial users.

Via the same carrier rocket, three small satellites including NewSat7 and NewSat8 developed by an Argentinian company were also sent into space.

The Long March-2D carrier rocket was developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Wednesday's launch was the 325th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump plans to visit Beijing in 'not too distant future'
US 15 January 23:49
China's Xi tells Trump he welcomes Phase 1 trade deal
China 15 January 23:06
China, U.S. sign phase-one trade deal
US 15 January 22:37
Chinese Sinotruk, German MAN, Uzbek Uzavtosanoat create joint venture
Business 15 January 17:50
Chinese Shaanxi Xiangsheng creates new cement plant in Uzbekistan
Business 15 January 12:27
Azerbaijan Tourism Board warns travel agencies to be attentive due to virus in China
Azerbaijan 15 January 11:56
Latest
Trump urges Boeing to move fast on resolving 737 MAX issues
US 03:55
Britain to commit two billion pounds to new Northern Irish government
Europe 03:17
Israel carries out Gaza air strikes
Israel 02:02
US House votes to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate
US 01:15
Flights can leave Alicante-Elche airport after fire causes evacuation
Europe 00:29
Trump plans to visit Beijing in 'not too distant future'
US 15 January 23:49
China's Xi tells Trump he welcomes Phase 1 trade deal
China 15 January 23:06
China, U.S. sign phase-one trade deal
US 15 January 22:37
Iran will not sign ‘Trump deal’ amending JCPOA
Nuclear Program 15 January 22:16