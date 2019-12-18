Number of injured rises to 10 in head-on train collision in Romania

The number of the injured rose to 10 after a passenger train and a freight train collided head-on Wednesday near the capital city of Bucharest, southeastern Romania, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the local Emergency Situations Inspectorate of Prahova County, where the accident occurred, 10 people need to be transported to hospital, with one of them by helicopter.

Rescuers evaluated the wounded on the spot, while the uninjured were directed to the waiting room.

The inspectorate earlier said five people were injured, including the freight train driver, a staffer of the passenger train and three passengers.

"No one is in serious condition," announced the local emergency authorities.

Several rescue teams were sent to the spot.

The railway traffic is closed in both directions on the Bucharest-Ploiesti South route.

According to the preliminary information, the two trains derailed at the Ploiesti train marshalling station after the freight train exceeded the stop signal and collided with the passenger train traveling on the Ploiesti South-Bucharest route.

