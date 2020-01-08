France boosts security of troops in Iraq amid US-Iran tensions

France stepped up security measures to protect military personnel in Iraq after a US strike on an Iranian commander in Baghdad heightened tensions in the region, the French Defence Minister said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"After events in Baghdad we raised the security level of 160 French troops in Iraq starting last Friday", Florence Parly tweeted.

Parly argued that France had a stabilizing presence in Iraq. She called on Iran to exercise restraint and return to the nuclear deal, which it said Sunday it was no longer bound by.

Separately, the French Foreign Ministry has updated its travel advisory for Iran to warn French citizens against going to the country over regional security concerns. Those already in Iran were asked to avoid public gatherings.

