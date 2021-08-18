Wildfires burn 3,000 hectares of land in Albania: minister

Albania's Defense Minister Niko Peleshi said on Tuesday that the severe wildfires that have affected several parts of the country since mid-July have burned around 3,000 hectares of land, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Peleshi made the statement during a meeting held at Tirana International Airport on the situation of forest fires in Albania.

"We estimate around 3,000 hectares of damage in our forestland so far. It is a considerable number, but the good news is that 2,300 hectares are bushes, while the rest are pine trees and other plants," Peleshi said.

During the meeting, Peleshi introduced the areas where authorities are currently working to extinguish the active fires.

According to him, the largest wildfires are in Puka and Lezha regions.

Last week, according to the EU Delegation to Tirana, around 50 specialized personnel arrived from the EU Member States to assist Albania in fighting wildfires.