UK ends civilian evacuation mission in Afghanistan: Ministry of Defense

The final evacuation flight purely for civilians under Britain's Operation Pitting has left the Kabul airport, the British Ministry of Defense said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Any further flights leaving Kabul under Britain's evacuation operation "will have UK diplomatic and military personnel on board," the ministry added.

General Nick Carter, Britain's chief of defense staff, said: "(The withdrawal) is not how we hoped it would end."

"I think we have done an extraordinary job to evacuate as many as we can, but I'm afraid it's absolutely heart-breaking we can't get everybody out," Carter told Sky News.

He warned that Britain is "not out of the woods yet" as this final phase gets under way.

"The operation will carry on for a little bit longer. But it's been a huge enterprise," he said, noting that troops are working in the face of a "very demanding threat" in Afghanistan.