French police detains over 210 people protesting against pension reform in Paris (VIDEO)

French law enforcement officers detained 217 people protesting against the government’s pension reform in downtown Paris on Thursday, Trend reports citing media.

Clashes between police and protestors broke out at Place de la Concorde at around 10:00 p.m. Baku time. An hour and a half later, police dispersed the rally using water cannons and tear gas.

After the crowd was pushed away from the square, some protestors continued to damage property in nearby districts, setting fire to trash bins, motorbikes and cars, and daubing walls with paint. Police, wearing anti-riot gear, continues to patrol the affected districts.

On Thursday morning, the French Senate passed the final version of the bill, which, among other things, raises the retirement age to 64 and scraps a number of retirement benefits.