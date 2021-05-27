Hospitalized COVID-19 patients below 100 in Israel

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel has dropped to 98 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is the first time this number has dropped below 100 since March 12, 2020, just two weeks after the first case of the virus was detected in the country.

It is also a sharp decline since Jan. 17 when a peak of 1,944 hospitalized coronavirus patients was recorded.

The ministry also reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in the country to 839,408.

The death toll from the virus remained unchanged at 6,406, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 55 to 49, the lowest figure since June 29, 2020 when it stood at 44.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 832,566 after 49 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 436, lowest since March 18, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel stands at over 5.44 million, or 58.3 percent of its total population.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, stands at 1.01.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.

The latest figure reflects a sharp rise since May 13, when the R number in Israel was only 0.67.