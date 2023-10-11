Secretary of Defense expresses unwavering US support for Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by phone, Trend reports.

"I am closely monitoring developments in Israel. Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians," Austin said, according to a readout released by Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder.

The officials agreed to "remain in close contact in the days and weeks ahead", the Pentagon press secretary said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 900 and injured 2,315 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".