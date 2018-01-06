Trump seeks $18bln over 10 years for border wall with Mexico

6 January 2018 08:40 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump is seeking $18 billion over ten years to expand and renovate the wall on the Mexican border, according to a blueprint seen by US media, Sputnik reported.

The administration reportedly asked the US Congress to set aside funds for the construction of over 700 miles of new and replacement barriers on the southwestern stretch of the border.

The publication said this would bump up the total to almost 1,000 miles, which is about half of the entire southwestern section.

Trump repeatedly promised to build a better wall on the border with Mexico to stop undocumented immigrants and drugs from entering the country. He has made efforts to include the project into a broader deal with the Democrats on so-called "Dreamer" immigrants, which is to be agreed by this March.

