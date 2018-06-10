Civilian killed, 23 wounded in bomb attack in eastern Iraq

10 June 2018 02:36 (UTC+04:00)

At least one civilian was killed and 23 others wounded Saturday in a bomb explosion at a busy marketplace in a town in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, a local official said, Xinhua reported.

The explosion took place at sunset during the rush hour, when a roadside bomb ripped through a vegetable market in the town of Khalis, north of the provincial capital city of Baquba, which located some 65 km northeast of Baghdad, Udai al-Khadran, the mayor of Khalis, told Xinhua.

The blast destroyed many stalls and several nearby shops and civilian cars, while many people were shopping for the iftar meal to break their fast in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The month is characterized by fasting from dawn until sunset, as Muslims refrain from eating, drinking and all sinful thoughts and deeds.

Despite repeated military operations in Diyala province, remnants of Islamic State militants were still hiding in rugged areas near the border with Iran in eastern Diyala, as well as the sprawling areas in west and north of Baquba.

The militants are still capable of carrying out attacks against civilians and the security forces despite operations from time to time to hunt them down.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkish armed forces take control over one of PKK bases in northern Iraq
Turkey 7 June 11:33
Turkish army advancing in northern Iraq
Turkey 6 June 18:41
Turkish servicemen advance 73 km into northern Iraq
Turkey 6 June 12:26
Turkish flag to fly in northern Iraq: Chief of Staff
Turkey 4 June 15:14
Turkish military neutralizes 6 terrorists in N.Iraq
Turkey 26 May 05:35
Iraq says suicide bomber kills 7 in northern Baghdad park
Other News 24 May 07:43
Iraq lowers oil exports
Oil&Gas 22 May 15:23
Iran-US regional face-off will grow with Iraq in focus
Commentary 21 May 09:05
Turkey sees fall in sale of real estate
Economy news 19 May 12:11
Turkey sees fall in sale of real estate
Economy news 18 May 19:23
Over 50 members of the "Islamic State” detained in Istanbul
Turkey 15 May 11:39
Three killed in attack linked by security services to Iraq's election
Other News 12 May 23:44
Iraq reopens airspace as elections proceed without incident
Arab World 12 May 14:31
Iraqis start voting in first election since defeating IS
Other News 12 May 08:24
Iraq to close airports and border crossings during election
Other News 9 May 23:31
Iraqi Air Force attacks IS positions in Syria
Other News 6 May 11:28
Iranian exporters to Iraq, Afghanistan exempted from new currency measures
Economy news 4 May 18:01
Turkey ready to strengthen ties with Iraq - FM
Turkey 4 May 13:32