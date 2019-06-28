Japan PM Abe calls for strong G20 message on free trade

28 June 2019 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday urged leaders from the Group of 20 major economies to deliver a strong message to support “free, fair and indiscriminate” trade as he expressed “deep concerns” over the current landscape of global trade, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Speaking on the first day of the two-day Osaka G20 summit meeting, Abe also said Japan, as a flag-bearer of free trade, would strongly promote improvement in a multilateral trade system and negotiations over agreements on economic cooperation.

“Today, I want to discuss with leaders measures to further enhance momentum towards reform in WTO, (World Trade Organisation)”, he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China's Xi says developed countries' protectionism poses biggest risk to international community
China 07:25
Trump says to talk trade, defense with Japanese PM Abe at G20
US 05:23
Turkmenistan Airlines preparing for flights to Tokyo
Turkmenistan 27 June 19:32
Japan PM Abe says hopes for 'new era' in Japan-China relations
Other News 27 June 16:00
G20 members at odds over climate change for summit meeting
Other News 27 June 10:58
Japan's Abe hopes U.S., China resolve trade war through constructive talks
Other News 26 June 12:52
Latest
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:11
Renault ready to manufacture cars in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:07
Georgian minister holds meeting with tourism sector entrepreneurs
Tourism 10:05
Turkmen bank to allocate loans for dev't of agro-industrial complex
Finance 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 28
Finance 09:45
New Danish ambassador appointed in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 09:36
Iranian Minister warns automakers over sale delays
Iran 09:27
Vietnam's Vingroup in deal with Fujitsu unit, Qualcomm to make 5G phones
Other News 09:24
Production of some agricultural equipment planned to be exempt from VAT in Azerbaijan
Business 09:23