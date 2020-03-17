Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases, total of 177
Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 177, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health told a news conference, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Eleven of the new cases are connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of coronavirus cases, while other cases are those that worked closely with foreigners, Sukhum said.
Most of the cases, 70% to 80%, in Thailand are recorded in Bangkok, he said.
Thailand has recorded one coronavirus fatality and 41 patients have recovered and returned home.
Latest
Azerbaijani President allocates 840,000 manat for improvement of water supply in 6 residential areas in Jalilabad
Turkmen composition of intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation with Azerbaijan approved