Singapore reports 70 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said it had confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 802, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among the 70 new confirmed cases, 41 were imported cases with recent travel history abroad and 29 were local cases. Of the 29 local cases, 15 are linked to clusters or previous cases while 14 are currently unlinked.

The ministry said a total of 198 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 420 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 19 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Previously, Singapore said two confirmed cases had passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

All Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning to Singapore are issued a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) which will be strictly enforced. From March 25, those returning from Britain and the United States will serve their 14-day SHN in dedicated facilities, MOH said.

The government announced earlier Saturday that all long-term visit pass (LTVP) holders, including those who had been granted in-principle approval (IPA) for an LTVP, and student pass