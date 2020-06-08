Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Monday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Four imported cases were reported, including three in Sichuan Province and one in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission, adding that one new suspected case from abroad was reported in Shanghai Sunday.

On Sunday, nine people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,040, including 65 patients who were still being treated, with no one in severe condition.

Altogether 78,341 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Sunday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,780 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,717 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 63 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said there were still four cases, from overseas, suspected of being infected with the virus by Sunday.

According to the commission, 3,232 close contacts were still under medical observation after 479 people were discharged from medical observation Sunday.

Also on Sunday, two new asymptomatic cases, from overseas, were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones, and 37 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 201 asymptomatic cases, including 44 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 1,106 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,049 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 45 in Macao SAR, and 430 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.