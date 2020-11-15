Belarus reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 114,185

Belarus reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its nationwide count to 114,185, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There have been 1,506 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 95,843, the ministry said.

So far, 1,046 people have died of the disease in the country, including seven in the past day, it added.

As of Sunday, 2,882,743 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 34,887 in the last 24 hours, according to official figures.