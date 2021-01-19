Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes San Juan Province, Argentina
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck San Juan Province, Argentina, late on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The shallow quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning has been issued for the earthquake.
