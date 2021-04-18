Brazil registers over 370,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll on Saturday reached 371,678 after registering another 2,929 fatalities, the country's ministry of health reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, another 67,636 cases were registered, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 13,900,091.

Since the beginning of this year, the country has been facing a second wave of the virus, which has resulted in the collapse of a large part of its healthcare system.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected, with 2,739,823 cases and 88,097 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 699,422 cases and 41,162 deaths.

COVID-19 in Brazil currently has an incidence of 6,614 per 100,000 people.