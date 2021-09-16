Haiti official resigns over PM's links to suspect in president's slaying

Fresh turmoil hit Haiti's government on Wednesday as a senior official stepped down saying he could not serve a premier under suspicion in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and refusing to cooperate in the investigation, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The resignation of Renald Luberice, who served more than four years as secretary-general of Haiti’s Council of Ministers, came after new evidence emerged linking Prime Minister Ariel Henry to the former justice ministry official suspected to be the mastermind behind Moise's killing.

Prosecutors say phone records show the two spoke twice around 4 a.m. on July 7, just hours after Moise, 53, was shot dead when heavily-armed assassins stormed his private residence.

Henry has denied any involvement in the murder but he has not directly addressed the phone calls and on Tuesday he replaced Haiti's chief prosecutor who had been seeking to charge him as a suspect and ban him from leaving the country.

The premier last week dismissed attempts to interview him over Moise's killing as politicking designed to distract him from the work at hand in the poorest country in the Americas where power struggles have for decades hampered development.

In a letter shared on social media on Wednesday, Luberice said he cannot serve someone who “does not intend to cooperate with justice, seeking, on the contrary, by all means, to obstruct it.”