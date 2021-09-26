Hamilton wins epic Russian GP after Norris spins in rain

Other News 26 September 2021 21:38 (UTC+04:00)
Hamilton wins epic Russian GP after Norris spins in rain

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won his 100th Grand Prix and retook the lead in the 2021 Formula One world championship in Sunday's dramatic Russian Grand Prix, after long-time race leader Lando Norris slid off track during a late rain shower, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The changing conditions also helped Hamilton's title rival Max Verstappen finish second, after he started last following a penalty for exceeding his season's allotted total of three engines.

With Verstappen's Red Bull starting from the back, Hamilton knew he had a great chance to eat into the Dutchman's championship lead, but a poor start saw him fall from fourth to seventh on lap one as Carlos Sainz and Norris set the pace up front.

Poleman Norris looked the quicker of the two, and the McLaren driver took the lead from Sainz's Ferrari on lap 13 and began to pull away at the front.

Once all the different pit strategies had played themselves out, Hamilton had worked his way up to second behind Norris by lap 38, but just as in the preceding Italian Grand Prix, McLaren seemed to have just enough to keep Mercedes at bay, and Norris appeared set for a fairy-tale maiden Grand Prix win.

However, everything quickly changed with the arrival of a rain shower six laps from the end. While Norris elected to brave out the slippery conditions on his slick tyres, Hamilton and many others chose to dive into the pits for treaded rubber.

As the rain intensified, it became apparent that Norris had made the wrong call, and after the McLaren slid off in impossible conditions on lap 51 of 53, Hamilton assumed the lead and stayed there to take his 100th Grand Prix win.

"It's taken a long time to get to 100 wins, I wasn't even sure it would come," said Hamilton. "The team made such a good call at the end. I didn't want to let Lando go. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone here and back in the factory."

A former McLaren driver himself, seven-time champion Hamilton also paid tribute to Norris. "Lando did such an amazing job, he had such incredible pace. He's doing such a great job for McLaren - this was bittersweet. It's nice to see my old team ahead."

Behind Hamilton, Verstappen was another to take advantage of the changing conditions, timing his own tyre switch perfectly to vault from seventh on lap 48 to second by the flag, and the Dutchman was pleased with the damage limitation to his title hopes.

"It was pretty tricky on the in-lap to make the call to go inters. If we had come in one lap earlier we would have destroyed the inters in the last sector. But, of course, to come from last to second is very, very good. When I woke up this morning I definitely didn't expect this result."

Sainz rounded out the podium places after a strong finish, with Norris' teammate Daniel Ricciardo taking fourth. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas finished fifth, ahead of Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

Norris' late mishap saw him drop to seventh, though the Briton may yet receive a time penalty for crossing the white line as he struggled for grip entering the pit lane. The bonus point for fastest lap will be scant consolation for the McLaren driver, who had looked serene in the lead until the heavens opened.

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen scored his best result of the season with eighth place, Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez dropped to ninth in the closing stages after running third before the rain, and Williams' George Russell rounded out the top ten.

Hamilton's win sees him retake the lead in the drivers' championship with 226.5 points, but Verstappen is only two points behind, and in a further twist to an enthralling title battle, Hamilton is expected to have to take an engine penalty of his own before the season is out.

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes remain top with 397.5 points. Red Bull stay second on 364.5, with McLaren third on 234 points.

The next round of the 2021 F1 World Championship is the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul on October 10.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Putin and Erdogan planning to discuss Syria in Sochi
Putin and Erdogan planning to discuss Syria in Sochi
Over 22,000 new Covid cases registered in Russia for first time since August 14
Over 22,000 new Covid cases registered in Russia for first time since August 14
Russia to increase share of low-carbon energy sources to 90% by 2035
Russia to increase share of low-carbon energy sources to 90% by 2035
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Hamilton wins epic Russian GP after Norris spins in rain Other News 21:38
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 21:05
Kazakhstan's export volumes to Ireland plummet amid COVID-19 Business 21:04
Azerbaijan judo team wins second gold medal at Grand Prix in Zagreb Society 21:04
German conservatives, Social Democrats tied in vote to decide Merkel successor Europe 20:43
Iran Tea Organization unveils volume of tea harvesting Business 20:11
Azerbaijani soldiers showed great bravery, skill and commitment during second Karabakh war – Bryza Politics 20:00
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 28 Oil&Gas 19:32
Azerbaijani Air Force fighter performs another demonstration flight at Technofest-2021 (PHOTO) Society 19:31
Georgia's vaccination rate should rev up, NCDC Head says Georgia 18:58
Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources Other News 18:48
Iran sends 2nd consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: media Iran 18:40
Iran shares data on generation of Yazd TPP Oil&Gas 18:21
Victory in second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history - Turkish president's adviser (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:00
Azerbaijan names number of vaccinated citizens Society 17:26
History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army is solid foundation for further dev't - Turkic Council SecGen Politics 17:08
Azerbaijan confirms 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 2,680 recoveries Society 16:58
Uzbekneftegaz shares data on oil prices on exchange trading Oil&Gas 16:57
Gas consumption in Iran down Oil&Gas 16:49
Residents of Aghdam make another trip to their native lands (PHOTO) Politics 16:48
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 26 Society 16:47
Moment of silence to be held in Baku on September 27 Society 16:47
Iran sees increase in red meat production Business 16:41
Taliban ask airlines to resume international flights to Afghanistan World 16:15
Delta airliner makes emergency landing in Athens Europe 15:39
Flu expected to return in Turkey, in hand with COVID-19 surge Turkey 15:27
56 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 15:08
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation thanks to leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:00
Azerbaijani ecology ministry opens tender for its administrative office repair Tenders 14:51
Chinese tech execs support 'common prosperity', helping SMEs at internet summit Other News 14:41
Iran's CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 14:31
Azerbaijan victorious in 44-day war thanks to strength of its army, people - Turkish military expert Politics 14:01
Georgia reports 1,132 coronavirus cases, 2,956 recoveries, 30 deaths Georgia 13:50
Israeli troops kill four Hamas members in West Bank raids Israel 13:19
Iran's Ramin TPP increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 12:32
Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal at Grand Prix in Hungary (PHOTO) Society 12:28
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO) Society 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev will address nation on occasion of Remembrance Day on September 27 Politics 12:14
At least 50 killed in fighting for Yemen’s Marib: Military sources Arab World 11:36
All countries based on truth, justice rejoice over Azerbaijan's victory - Iranian ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 11:01
Inflation rate in Iran soars Finance 10:56
National Depository Center announces tender on purchase of security system Economy 10:55
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 26 Uzbekistan 10:54
Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor Europe 10:48
Georgia reveals its top trading partners in total external trade turnover Business 10:15
Airport closed as La Palma volcano eruption intensifies Europe 10:03
At least 3 dead in U.S. passenger train derailment US 09:28
LG Electronics to buy stake in Israeli auto cybersecurity firm ICT 08:56
2,192 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:27
USAID eyes co-op with Turkmenistan to implement e-commerce campaigns ICT 08:00
Georgia reduces onion import Business 07:29
Israel's PM to meet UAE, Bahrain ministers in New York Israel 06:48
France to double COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries Europe 06:07
Iran, Venezuela sign oil export deal Oil&Gas 05:25
UN Secretary met with Azerbaijani FM Politics 04:48
G20 summit on Afghanistan planned on September 28 World 04:11
Israeli PM says to meet Gulf ministers in U.S. Israel 03:38
Germany set to vote in most unpredictable elections in years Europe 02:56
Putin and Erdogan planning to discuss Syria in Sochi Russia 02:13
Turkey reports 26,145 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 01:35
New Beijing airport handles nearly 39 million passenger trips Transport 00:57
Libya's presidency seeks consensus on election law Arab World 00:29
Azerbaijan to launch e-platform for studying practices of doing business Economy 00:00
Azerbaijani FM meets with colleagues from Chad and Venezuela (PHOTO) Politics 25 September 23:45
Greece considers abolishing visa requirements for passports of Kyrgyz citizens Kyrgyzstan 25 September 23:34
Bishkek, Tbilisi may establish twining ties, Cholpon-Ata and Batumi too Georgia 25 September 23:01
Azerbaijani FM talks bilateral issues with his Serbian colleague Politics 25 September 22:29
Azerbaijani FM meets with President of ICRC (PHOTO) Politics 25 September 22:25
Quad leaders press for free Indo-Pacific, with wary eye on China Other News 25 September 21:38
Iran to examine condition of Changuleh oil field Oil&Gas 25 September 21:36
Azerbaijani ship embarks on maiden voyage after overhaul Transport 25 September 21:35
Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal in Zagreb Azerbaijan 25 September 21:31
Azerbaijani FM meets colleagues from NAM at 76th session of UN General Assembly Politics 25 September 21:30
Huawei's chief financial officer back in China Other News 25 September 20:41
Turkish Airlines expands its flight network Turkey 25 September 20:09
Voting begins for Iceland's parliamentary election Europe 25 September 19:38
Azerbaijan continues exercises with combat shooting jointly with Turkey in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 25 September 19:12
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 26 Oil&Gas 25 September 19:11
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Sweden despite global pandemic Business 25 September 19:10
TEKNOFEST festival to be organized in friendly, fraternal Azerbaijan - Turkish president Politics 25 September 19:10
Azerbaijan to limit traffic on Remembrance Day Society 25 September 18:33
Azerbaijani FM talks bilateral issues with his Kyrgyz colleague (PHOTO) Politics 25 September 18:27
Britain expected to ease visa rules as truck driver shortage bites Transport 25 September 18:19
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 25 September 17:21
Azerbaijan negotiating on UNESCO Mission's visit to liberated territories - minister Society 25 September 17:20
Meeting of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan's Milli Gengesh held in Ashgabat Turkmenistan 25 September 17:18
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 25 September 17:08
Azerbaijan confirms 1,099 more COVID-19 cases, 2,404 recoveries Society 25 September 16:56
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 25 Society 25 September 16:30
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Turkmen counterpart Politics 25 September 15:57
OIC Commission adopts declaration on results of mission to Azerbaijan Politics 25 September 15:49
OIC experts visiting Azerbaijan's Ganja to view consequences of Armenia's missile strikes (PHOTO) Politics 25 September 15:43
Turkmen company intends to export polypropylene yarn Business 25 September 15:13
Iran to boost crude oil extraction in Ilam Province Oil&Gas 25 September 15:13
Digitalization - most important tool for ensuring transparency of transit traffic, says Azerbaijani minister Transport 25 September 15:13
Azerbaijan's Azerpambig announces tender on purchase of spare parts for tractors Tenders 25 September 15:10
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 25 September 15:08
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 25 Uzbekistan 25 September 15:07
Concentrix enters Georgian market Business 25 September 14:55
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 25 September 14:35
All news