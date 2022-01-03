6 killed, over 40 injured in bus collision in Pakistan
At least six people were killed and over 40 others injured on Monday evening after two buses collided with each other in the eastern Bahawalpur district, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the reports, the buses collided near the Asrani area of Khairpur Tamewali region in Bahawalpur of eastern Punjab province.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital in Bahawalpur.
Rescue officials feared that the death toll might further rise because several of the injured are in critical condition with broken limbs.
Police have registered a case against the bus drivers for overspeeding and careless driving.
