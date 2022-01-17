India's 1st S-400 unit to be ready by April, 4 others by 2023

India has begun work on deploying the S-400 Triumf advanced surface-to-air missile defence system, with the first unit to be made operational in April, HT learns.

While the Narendra Modi government remains tight-lipped about the entire project, officials with direct knowledge of the matter have told Hindustan Times that all five units will be deployed in depth areas.

All the five units of the S-400 system, which can take down a hostile aircraft or missile at a range between 40km and 400km, are expected to be operational by next year.

The S-400 system was purchased from Russia through a $5-billion deal signed in October 2018.