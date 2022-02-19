India-UAE CEPA will be game-changer in economic ties: PM Narendra Modi

Terming the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as a game-changer in economic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that deal will help enhance bilateral trade in goods to USD 100 billion and services to USD 15 billion in the next 5 years.

"HH @MohamedBinZayed and I believe that the India-UAE CEPA signed today will be a game-changer in our economic ties. With enhanced market access, bilateral trade in goods should rise to $100 billion and services to $15 billion in the next 5 years," PM Modi tweeted.