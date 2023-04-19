2 killed, 6 injured as bus falls in ditch in southern Pakistan

At least two people were killed and six others injured on Tuesday when a passenger bus fell into a ditch in Jamshoro district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, rescue service reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rescue service said that the accident took place on Super Highway in Nooriabad area of the district after the driver possibly fell asleep.

The rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, it added.

Four passengers were in critical condition, said the rescue service, adding that a 23-year-old woman was among the dead while the injured included four children and two youngsters.