Fatal gas pipeline explosion strikes Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Two people were killed and two injured as a result of a gas pipeline explosion in Abdanan city, Ilam Province, in western Iran, Abdanan's governor Mohammed Rahmani told local media on May 25, Trend reports.

He said a private company's excavation activity violated safety guidelines, causing the explosion.

"Two workers lost their lives and one sustained injuries in the tragedy. The explosion damaged and destroyed a residential building as well, and one person was hurt," Rahmani added.

To note, in February, a gas pipeline was blown up in the Iranian Fars and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces, leading to gas supply interruptions in some districts.

