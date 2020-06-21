Russia reports over 7,700 new COVID-19 cases in the past day

Russia recorded 7,729 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the daily growth in new cases slowed to 1.34%, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, a total of 584,680 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in Russia. The number of new daily cases did not surpass 8,000 in the past five days.

Some 549 new cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 294 in the Khanty Mansi Autonomous District, 229 in St. Petersburg, 227 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 207 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The lowest growth rate was recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region, Moscow, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Crimean Republic, North Ossetia and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

To date, 236,858 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.