COVID-19 cases in Russia's capital top 1 mln

Local COVID-19 infections increased by 1,905 over the past 24 hours to reach 1,000,394, Russia's COVID-19 response center said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As the Russian capital is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases since the start of mass vaccinations in early December, many restrictions have been lifted or relaxed in the city, the country's worst-hit region.

Last week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin canceled the obligatory self-isolation for people aged 65 and above as well as those with chronic diseases. But he called on them to abstain from unnecessary travel and receive COVID-19 jabs.