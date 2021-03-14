COVID-19 cases in Russia's capital top 1 mln
Local COVID-19 infections increased by 1,905 over the past 24 hours to reach 1,000,394, Russia's COVID-19 response center said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
As the Russian capital is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases since the start of mass vaccinations in early December, many restrictions have been lifted or relaxed in the city, the country's worst-hit region.
Last week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin canceled the obligatory self-isolation for people aged 65 and above as well as those with chronic diseases. But he called on them to abstain from unnecessary travel and receive COVID-19 jabs.
