Russia adds 14,723 COVID-19 cases

Russia has reported another 14,723 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since Feb. 13, according to official data released Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,208,687.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 357 to 126,430 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,166 to 4,801,335.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 7,704 new cases, taking its total to 1,234,717.