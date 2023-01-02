Gazprom’s gas production falls by 20% in 2022, CEO says

Russia’s Gazprom gas giant produced 412.6 bln cubic meters of gas in 2022, the company’s CEO Alexey Miller said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As for gas output, it stood at 412.6 bln cubic meters in 2022. Gazprom exported 100.9 bln cubic meters of gas to countries outside the former Soviet Union," the company’s statement quoted Miller as saying.

Gas production fell by about 20% compared to 2021 and exports dropped by 45.5%.

According to the latest data, 243 bln cubic meters of gas were supplied to domestic consumers.

"Our priority goal is to ensure gas supplies to Russian customers. We confidently achieved it, as always," Miller emphasized.