Turkey conducts operations involving over 1,000 police officers

17 June 2019 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Operations involving more than 1,000 police officers are carried out in Turkey’s Adana province, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

It is reported that the operations are directed against supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group.

As part of the operation, 45 people, who had close contacts with the PKK terrorists and were involved in active propaganda of its ideas, have been detained.

All detainees are citizens of Turkey.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

