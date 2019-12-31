Over 400 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kyrgyz trucks in Turkey

31 December 2019 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In November 2019, 427 cargo transportation trips were carried out by Kyrgyz trucks in Turkey, which is 250 trips more compared with November 2018, Turkey’s International Transporters Association (UND) told Trend.

During this month, most of cargo transportation trips by Kyrgyz trucks were carried out through the Gurbulak checkpoint (198 trips).

At this time, 10 trips were carried out by Kazakh trucks through Aktas checkpoint, 34 through Diluju checkpoint, 46 through Esendere checkpoint, and 138 through Sarp checkpoint.

Herein, most of trips were carried out through Kapikule, Pendik, Habur, Yalova, Ipsala, Cesme, Hamzabeyli, Gurbulak, Diluju and Sarp checkpoints.

In November 2019, 36,571 cargo transportation trips were carried out through Turkey’s checkpoints, which is 3,821 trips more compared with November 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey increases
Tourism 30 December 13:10
IS terrorists detained in Turkey
Turkey 30 December 11:15
Sea voyages cancelled in Turkey
Turkey 30 December 11:00
Turkish company receives license for oil & gas exploration
Turkey 29 December 11:29
Turkish parliament to discuss Libya troop mandate next week
Turkey 28 December 23:55
Volume of crude oil transshipment through Turkish ports in November announced
Turkey 28 December 19:36
Latest
Output of construction materials in Azerbaijan increases
Business 11:16
CIA devised way to restrict missiles given to allies, researcher says
US 11:00
Iran produces and repairs nearly 500 railcars, locomotives domestically
Business 10:30
Uzbekistan’s FEZ Navoi to expand exports by reducing costs
Business 10:30
New Year wishes from TREND News Agency
Politics 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times on Dec.30-Dec.31
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Al Qaeda ally claims responsibility for Somalia blast that killed 90 people
World 09:27
'Persist in 2020' - Hong Kong gears up for New Year countdown unrest
Other News 09:02
Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous
Arab World 08:31