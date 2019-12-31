Over 400 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kyrgyz trucks in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In November 2019, 427 cargo transportation trips were carried out by Kyrgyz trucks in Turkey, which is 250 trips more compared with November 2018, Turkey’s International Transporters Association (UND) told Trend.

During this month, most of cargo transportation trips by Kyrgyz trucks were carried out through the Gurbulak checkpoint (198 trips).

At this time, 10 trips were carried out by Kazakh trucks through Aktas checkpoint, 34 through Diluju checkpoint, 46 through Esendere checkpoint, and 138 through Sarp checkpoint.

Herein, most of trips were carried out through Kapikule, Pendik, Habur, Yalova, Ipsala, Cesme, Hamzabeyli, Gurbulak, Diluju and Sarp checkpoints.

In November 2019, 36,571 cargo transportation trips were carried out through Turkey’s checkpoints, which is 3,821 trips more compared with November 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news