Turkmenistan significantly increases cement imports from Turkey

Cement exports from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased by 79.10 percent from January through September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to $14.8 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In September 2020, cement exports from Turkey to Turkmenistan decreased by 1.59 percent compared to September 2019 and amounted to $1.4 million.

Cement exports account for 2.5 percent of the country's total exports during this period.

In September 2020, Turkey exported $ 344.6 million worth of cement to world markets, which is 13.4 percent more than in the same month of 2019.

Cement exports in September 2020 accounted for 2.3 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (from September 2019 - through September 2020), Turkey exported cement worth $ 3.6 billion.

